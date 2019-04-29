Farmington recorded a Saturday victory, while North Fulton and Lewistown were defeated in Friday contests in local high school softball action.

Farmington recorded a Saturday victory, while North Fulton and Lewistown were defeated in Friday contests in local high school softball action. Saturday’s Game FARMINGTON 14, MORTON 2 At the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria, the Lady Farmers recorded 15 hits on the way to posting a win in the team’s “Hits for the Cure” contest. Farmington (9-11) exploded for 12 runs in the second inning and added two more in the fourth. Morton scored its two runs in the fifth. Emma Evans was 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, while Macie Sprague was also 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Reese Putrich was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs, while Jenna West also tripled and knocked in two runs. Kayla Wiedemann also tripled for the Lady Farmers. In the circle, Kloey Wheeler allowed three hits and two walks, striking out four in recording the victory. Friday’s Games HAVANA 9, NORTH FULTON 8 At Havana, the Lady Wildcats rallied from an early 6-1 deficit before losing to the Lady Ducks in walk-off fashion in this Prairieland Conference contest. North Fulton (3-11, 2-5 Prairieland) trailed 6-1 after the first innings. The two teams would trade single runs leaving Havana with a 7-2 advantage after four innings. The Lady Wildcats would scored twice in the top of the fifth and four more runs in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. The home team would bounce back though, plating a single run in the bottom of the sixth before scoring the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh. Addy Williams had three hits and three RBIs for North Fulton, while Alivia Hanlin added two hits and Sloan Miller two RBIs for the Lady Wildcats. Rachel Slater would be the pitcher of record for North Fulton, posting three strikeouts in six-plus innings. Both team finished with 12 hits, with Havana also being charged with three errors. BRMFLD/ELMWD 12, LEWISTOWN 2 At Brimfield, the visiting Lady Indians were defeated by the No. 10 ranked team in Class 2A in dropping this Prairieland Conference contest. Brimfield/Elmwood grabbed the lead early, scoring three runs in the first and two in the second. Lewistown (13-7, 5-2 Prairieland) would score twice in the top of the sixth, but the hosts answered with seven runs in the bottom of the inning to close out the contest via the 10-run rule. Lewistown was out-hit 13-2 and also committed three errors. Kate Hampton pitched 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts, while Carmyn Baldwin pitched on inning for the visitors.