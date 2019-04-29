I’ve often said I wouldn’t bother having a Facebook if it weren’t required in order to be one of the administrators for the Ledger FB page.

“I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.”

– Mahatma Gandhi

Facebook has a lot of positive attributes, don’t get me wrong. I see videos or pictures of Sawyer nearly every day which makes me so happy since I’m not able to physically see him on a daily basis.

I have built up a pretty sharp library of memes, if I do say so myself.

But, somewhere along the lines the whole vibe of FB changed.

One of my friends posted a 100 percent positive post not long ago. Nothing negative, nothing that could possibly be construed as negative, but wait, that’s exactly what happened.

Within several minutes her entire post had been hijacked and she had to turn the comments off.

I miss the days of people posting pics of their food.

Several years ago I came across an interesting article.

The exact point in time escapes me, but it discussed a new phenomena thought mostly caused by social media.

People generally only put their best selves out there, with the exception of the few who post vague statuses such as, “Really bad day! Inbox me if you want the details, don’t ask me here.”

WHAT?

Occasionally, some of us forget social media is somewhat akin to attending one of the summer livestock shows around here.

Take, for example, the Fat Steer Show (or any other livestock show in Fulton County).

Those kids spend hours and hours washing, brushing, fluffing their steer or heifer getting him or her ready for the show ring.

One year, a girl had a special spray that gave her steer a slight glittery shimmer.

They’re not just bringing them in the ring directly from the pasture.

When one sees someone post a selfie first thing in the morning all dolled up (and there’s nothing wrong with that), those of us who wake up with one sock on, frizzy hair and a cat sleeping on one’s head it’s easy to think, “Man, definitely not winning.”

And, something I’ve really struggled with are some of the positive memes or posts.

Being positive is fantastic.

When Coach Mel Casper was my art teacher and cheerleading sponsor he drilled the concept of PMA (Positive Mental Attitude) into our souls.

One of the very first things I do each and every morning, between thinking about Nick, looking at pics of Sawyer to get my day started off on the right foot and praying is count my blessings.

I recognize I am blessed.

I also recognized it’s perfectly okay to feel however the heck I want to feel about any given situation at any given moment.

When I see things such as, “If you want happiness, you need to do this,” or “Tell yourself you’re going to be happy and you will be.”

I can tell myself I’m going to be happy until I’m blue in the face, but if, for whatever reason, I’m just not feeling it that day, forget it.

One of the worst memes I’ve seen is a beautiful picture of the outdoors with the caption, “People need to experience more of this, then they wouldn’t need to take these” (anti-anxiety medication).

There is already enough stigma regarding mental health and taking meds to help relieve very real issues that cannot be resolved by walking in the woods.

Late last year, early this year I was having a really difficult time.

I would find myself experiencing several different emotions, but I would see various posts reminding me I shouldn’t feel that way.

Confusion was quickly becoming a top emotion, that’s for sure.

Searching for sleep one night/early morning I remembered the article I read.

I was doing exactly what it talked about—trying to compare myself to others and failing miserably, letting people who really don’t know the me that is me get in my head.

We’re all allowed to feel however we feel.

I’ve had several down days right in a row lately. It’s nothing to do with pulling my big girl pants up or dusting myself off and plastering a smile on my face.

I’ve just felt down.

Period.

Sometimes, especially recently, the thought of dealing with people or going anywhere makes me want to cry.

I don’t know why.

That’s just how I feel.

I don’t feel like this all day every day. I’m happy when I’m in my office early, early in the morning getting a jump start on the day. I’m happy when I hear Lisa B. and Terri come through the back.

I’m happy when I get home and all three of my fur kids surround me for a good 45 minutes to let me know they missed me.

I’m ecstatic when I’m able to see Sawyer J.

Everything that kid does makes my heart sing.

There’s no magic meme, quote (regardless how much I love quotes) or anything else that is one size fits all.

For myself, and I can only speak for myself, I’ve found just letting myself experience whatever it is I’m feeling is the best way for ME to work through it.

I’m done telling myself, “I’m not supposed to feel this way. I’m telling myself to be happy! What isn’t it working?”

No more listening to all the reasons why I shouldn’t like, love, be happy, angry, sad or even depressed about something or someone.

Being positive is always a daily goal, but now I’m not going to feel like a failure if, for whatever reason, it doesn’t work out that way some days.

It’s definitely a process, but one I’m in charge of.