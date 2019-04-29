The Canton Park District Big Creek Pool was given a donation of an automated external defibrillator (AED) from the Graham Hospital Foundation.

Pictured from the left are: Graham Hospital Foundation Board members Vickie Parry, Zach Maher, Harriett Williams and Chair Zack Krulac with Lance Moring (Superintendent of Recreation for Canton Park District), and Canton Park District Board members Stephen Clark, Kevin Stephenson and President Susan Walters.