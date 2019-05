The Kiwanis Club of Canton will host their 40th Annual Fishing Derby Saturday, May 11.

The Derby will take place at McCamey Lake, Lakeland Park, 8 to 11 a.m.

The event is free for children ages 13 and under.

Youngsters participating in the Derby must be accompanied by an adult.

Not only will there be a lot of fishing fun, but door prizes, too!