ROCKVILLE, Indiana-Lucille Jenkins, 91, of Rockville, Indiana, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at LaBelle, Florida. She was a homemaker and retired secretary for the Parke County Veterans Office. She was born April 13, 1928 in Parke County, Indiana, to the late Marion Snodgrass and Ethel Barr Snodgrass. Her husband of 68 years, Walter Eugene “Gene” Jenkins whom she married May 18, 1947 in Rockville, passed away Sept. 16, 2015.

Survivors include daughters, Connie Widger of Rockville and LeeAnn Brawner of Naples, Florida; grandchildren, Michella Widger, Trevis Widger, Steven Brawner, Amanda Brawner, David Meryan Jenkins and John Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Arianna Widger, Kaleb Widger, Kayden Holden, Athena Brawner, Zachary Brawner, Nevaeh Becerra, Nadia Becerra and Nathan Randall; foster daughters, Gail Woodard of Rockville and Verla Bolding of Terre Haute; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Judy Jenkins; a son, David Jenkins; and four brothers, Marvin, Marion Lee, George and James Snodgrass. She was a graduate of Bloomingdale High School. She was a member of Rockville Christian Church, Friendship Sunday school class, Christian Women’s Fellowship and Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Taylor post 1752 auxiliary in Rockville.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Gooch Funeral Home, 112 W. Howard Street, Rockville, Indiana. Burial will follow at Memory Garden Cemetery, Rockville, Indiana. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Gooch Funeral Home.

