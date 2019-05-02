WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, on Wednesday continued his push for extending the biodiesel and renewable diesel tax credit. LaHood joined a bipartisan bicameral group at a rally with the National Biodiesel Board, member companies and the Illinois Soybean Association

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, was also at the event with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa; Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa; and Congressman Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa.

“Biodiesel continues to be a great American success story, particularly in communities’ like those in central and west-central Illinois. Rural communities across the Midwest have seen the benefits of biodiesel’s success through expanded job opportunities and increased markets to sell their products,” said LaHood. “Farmers, blenders, producers, and truck drivers in Illinois’ 18th District deserve certainty, and I was proud to join a bipartisan group today to call on Congress to pass an extension to the biodiesel and renewable fuels incentive.”

Earlier in April, LaHood introduced a bill to provide a two-year extension on the credit while a long-term bill is negotiated. The previous credit expired Dec. 31, 2017. The extension would make the new expiration date Dec. 31, 2019. The credit would also be applied to fuel sold or used after Dec. 31, 2017. The legislation not only provides the extension date, but also specifies the number of days the Secretary of the Treasury has to comply with issuing guidance and the maximum number of days the U.S. Treasury has to pay on any claims.

Some of the spurring of the biodiesel credit comes in an effort to not only stimulate the biodiesel and renewable fuels market as a whole, but to also encourage the market purchase of source grains such as corn and soybeans. The global market in China for soybeans and corn to Mexico has been impacted in recent years due to the expiration of the North American Free Trade Agreement and efforts by the administration to secure a trade agreement with China. Although a tentative agreement to replace NAFTA with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Act (USMCA) has been reached, it has not been formally adopted by Congress.

The tax credit bill, HR 2089, was introduced to the House of Representative on April 4 and was referred to the House Committee on Ways and Means, of which LaHood is a member.



