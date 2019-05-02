SPRINGFIELD — Numerous state legislators, public employee union representatives and even some media outlets receiving public taxpayer support received a form letter on Tuesday indicating death threats if the state’s pension program was not halted.

The headline at the top of the form letter read: “Dead people can’t collect fat state pensions.” The letter was addressed generally to elected representatives, public employee union leaders and public employees. The anonymous letter demands the pension clause be removed from the state constitution before any graduated income tax proposal be enacted. Further in the letter, the author or authors indicate that public school teachers are not exempted from the threat.

A portion of the letter reads: “Don’t bother about new gun laws: From arson to strangulation, there are many other effective means available. Are you sure that recent accidental deaths on the highways or train platforms really were accidents — or the conscious decisions of people with nothing left to lose to ‘take one with me’? If you’re smart, you’ll want to avoid this outcome. Once it’s started it’s not easily stopped. At minimum, you’ll have difficulty retaining or obtaining state employees; mass quits are likely. Teachers — do not think you will be exempt from this due to your ‘relationship with students’ — you couldn’t get away with products this defective in the private sector. And now a guy shows up to temp for ONE DAY and gets a pension. Hoo boy, is HE on a list.”

A report made Tuesday by Illinois Public Radio stresses that public school teachers do not qualify for Social Security and, thus, do rely on their pension for retirement unless they have made private financial plans.

Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin told Illinois Public Radio that she is more concerned for the author or authors receiving adequate mental health services rather than for her own personal safety.

“People who are well do not make threats like this. And I am hoping that nothing happens to anyone, and I’m hoping that we find whoever this person is, and I hope that we’re able to help them,” she said. “I feel confident that our police will find who is behind this, and I feel confident that this is someone who is acting solo, and I‘m going to be just fine.”

Rich Miller of Capitol Fax reports the exact number of lawmakers receiving the letter is not certain at this time. At least one Senate Democrat received it, as did at least four other Republican senators. House Republican spokeswoman Eleni Demertzis confirmed several House Republicans received the letter, according to Miller.

“Several of our members have received the letter, including Leader (Jim) Durkin,” she said, according to Miller. “We receive or are subject to numerous letters of a threatening nature. Unfortunately, it seems the rhetoric and intensity of these letter campaigns has increased in recent weeks.”

Concerted effort was made by the responsible parties to ensure the letters reached their intended recipients. In many of the cases, the envelopes had return addresses of family members or close associates of the intended recipients. This would ensure that if the letter was undeliverable to the intended party, it would be sent to a family member or close associate by the post office.

Various police agencies are coordinating with the Illinois State Police to investigate the origin and those responsible for generating the threat.

Anyone with information as to who is responsible for generating these letters may report them anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



