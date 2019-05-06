Stanley Douglas Moyer, 76, of East Moline, IL, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Services will be held at 12:00pm on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 10:30am-Noon prior to the service. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans or the Rock Island County Humane Society.

Stanley was born December 22, 1942 in Cordova, IL, the son of William “Wes” and Inice (Long) Moyer. He graduated from Riverdale High School. Stanley was most recently married to Frances McClain. Stanley served in France and Germany with the US Army during the Vietnam era. Following his honorable discharge he came back to the area to work for the Rock Island Lines as an electrician. He then went to work for International Harvester until it closed. Stanley went back to the railroad, this time for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe in Topeka, Kansas, retiring in 2008.

Stanley loved growing up around the river. He was an outdoorsman and avid bicyclist for most of his life. Stanley was a talented artist and craftsman who had a love for trains. He painted replicas of the Rock Island Line engines and built a very ornate train set in his home.

Stanley is survived by his siblings, Inez (Lyle) Talbot, Hampton, Julia (Jerry) Canady, Cordova, Lester (Bonnie) Moyer, Rock Island, Elsie Moyer, East Moline, Donna Sierra, Colona; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; and his cat, “Boots.” He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Eunice (Norman) Ward, Delbert (Irene) Moyer, Rosie Reynolds Vincent, Joseph (Bonnie) Moyer, Elva Burden; and half-brothers, Samuel “Ed” (Grace) Moyer, William W. (Rosie) Moyer, Jr.; and his beloved cat, Midnight. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com