DUNFERMLINE-Spring has sprung and the April Showers have brought May Flowers.

Join in for a Spring sing-spiration at the Providence Church located west of Lewistown on the Bernadotte Blacktop Sunday May 19, 2 to 4 p.m. for an afternoon of friendship, fellowship and refreshments.

They are looking for and welcome musicians singers.