LEWISTOWN-The Lewistown Central Elementary School is hosting a Schoolwide “Night at the Gallery” event Wednesday, May 15, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lewistown Central Elementary School.

This event will feature an art show of student art work from all elementary grade levels.

A Best in Show will be awarded at each grade level.

The show will also be accompanied by a silent auction. Proceeds from the silent auction help with the purchase of art supplies for future art work.

Students were taught the styles and techniques of various artists, including George Rodriguez, Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Georgia O’Keefe, Charlie Harper, and Paul Gauguin, and were given the opportunity to recreate these on their own individual canvases.

Every student will have at least one completed artwork on display. Paired Art produced during Family Paint Nights will also be featured.