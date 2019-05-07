All in Vinyl and Boutique reopens at new location

MACOMB — All in Vinyl and Boutique held a grand opening on Friday and Saturday at its new location at 804 East Jackson Street.

Previously located at 3025 West Jackson Street, All in Vinyl started out at a vinyl business at Liz Stoneking’s barn five years ago; hence the name, All in Vinyl. When Stoneking first stared the business, she did vinyl graphic design on vehicles that later expanded to custom logo and decals for small business and custom vinyl graphic design clothing. The business expansion resulted in the business name changing from All in Vinyl to All in Vinyl and Boutique.

Stoneking said that when the business expanded, she decided to keep it separate from her home so she moved All in Vinyl and Boutique to its current location. Callie Downie joined All in Vinyl and Boutique as a partner and will be working on the boutique side of the business.

“It has always been my dream to have a boutique and so this my way of having this to become a reality,” Downie said. “Liz came to me with the opportunity and I jumped on board.”

Stoneking mentioned that even though All in Vinyl and Boutique expanded, she still gets requests for custom vinyl graphic design work. Some of Stoneking’s designs are featured in local businesses like The Old Dairy, 365 Nutrition, Diamond D’s and Greaser’s Garage, including the logo design and decals of Bold Brew House.

The custom vinyl graphic designs are not limited to just vehicles and businesses. Stoneking also created local hometown graphics on clothing, travel mugs and other merchandise as well. One example is the Macomb Bombers graphic, which she designed four years ago and which recently became very popular within the Macomb community. T-shirts with Macomb's GPS coordinates, another popular item, are also sold at Hy-Vee.

“I have been a graphic designer for five years now, so I have designed all (the) custom graphics tees myself,” Stoneking said.

On the boutique side of the business, 10 small businesses sell their products through All in Vinyl and Boutique. Some of the businesses featured include Pirate Ships and Pixie Dust, Sugarberry Farms, Flipping Furniture, Farmhouse Felt and Farmstead Home Décor. In addition to supporting those small businesses, All in Vinyl and Boutique sells women’s clothing from small to 3XL.

The Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed All in Vinyl and Boutique at its new location with Stoneking and Downie cutting the ribbon during a ceremony Friday.

Stoneking and Downie said All in Vinyl and Boutique seeks to support small businesses as well, whether by selling products at the store or through custom vinyl graphic design.

“I am all about small businesses,” Stoneking said.

For more information, contact either Stoneking or Downie by email at allinvinylboutique@yahoo.com, on the All in Vinyl and Boutique Facebook page or stop by at the store. For businesses seeking boutique space, they charge a commission fee instead of booth fees to help offset administrative costs.

All in Vinyl and Boutique is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All in Vinyl and Boutique is on both Facebook and Instagram at allinvinyl.macombil



