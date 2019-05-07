The MidAmerica 10U squad continued to play good baseball as it finished 3-1 at the Early Bird Classic in Morton.

The MidAmerica 10U squad continued to play good baseball as it finished 3-1 at the Early Bird Classic in Morton. The Little Giants defeated Limestone 4-3, the KHawks 7-5, and the Illinois Steele 17-1 before falling in a thriller to Morton 4-3. MidAmerica is now 12-5 on the season. On Friday night, Limestone jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Canton answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Bo Hoops led off with a single before Kash VanHouten doubled knocking Hoops in. VanHouten later scored to tie the game 2-2. Limestone reclaimed the lead 3-2 in the third, but Hoops, VanHouten and Zayne Shockency went back to work. With two outs, Hoops walked, VanHouten singled and then Hoops was driven in by Shockency to tie the game 3-3. Grady Anderson held the Rockets scoreless the rest of the way, setting the stage for the bottom of the sixth inning. Hoops walked leading off the inning, VanHouten singled and then Shockency delivered the game-winning double. Anderson finished throwing six innings, walking one and striking out 12 batters. On Saturday, the Little Giants were back in action with their first game against the KVL Khawks with Canton escaping with the victory. Hoops and Cameron Willcoxen were strong on the mound combining to pitch all six innings. The duo allowed five runs while striking out 10 batters. VanHouten led the offense with two doubles and a home run, while Willcoxen added two hits. In game two against the Illinois Steele, the offensive came to life, pounding out 16 hits. Canton got two hits each from Hoops, Caleb Jochums (including a home run), Lucas Nelson, Lakon Otto, Anderson Pigg, VanHouten and Willcoxen. Shockency took care of business on the mound by pitching three innings, striking out six batters and allowing only one run. In the final game of the day, the Little Giants were defeated by Morton. VanHouten took the loss on the mound as he pitched five innings, allowing four runs and striking out 10 batters. Offensively VanHouten led the attack with three hits and Nelson finished with two hits including a home run. For the tournament, VanHouten went 11-for-12 with four doubles and a home run. Willcoxen finished with six hits in 11 at-bats and two doubles. Nelson (with a HR) and Otto finished the weekend with four hits. Hoops, Pigg, Anderson and Shockency all contributed three hits, while Jochums had two hits (with a HR).