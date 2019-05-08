Pontiac’s city council had a rather modest meeting at its gathering on Monday. In a rather open-and-shut procedure, the council approved a fireworks license, an ordinance regarding alcohol and heard reports from various entities.

The easy items on the consent agenda that were passed included a fireworks license for Melrose Pyrotechnics, Inc., for the fireworks show this July. Melrose is out of Indiana.

The fireworks show will be July 5 at the Elks Lodge. It will take place on the golf course, on the No. 5 fairway, as part of the July Fourth celebration.

Also approved on the consent agenda was a raffle license for Amalgamated Local UAW 2096 for an event at the Sportsman’s Club, and a zoning variance for Tim and Diana Dennis in regard to a small building on the couple’s property.

In other zoning variance matters, the council heard recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Board regarding requests from Paul Kelly for his home and from David Lindsey for his business.

With regard to Kelly, he was asking for a variance on the height of an accessory structure. The statutes note a 15-foot height limit and Kelly was asking to put up a safety net fence at 25 feet by 55 feet wide for his home next to the Elks Club Golf Course.

Lindsey, representing TDF Enterprises, LLC, was requesting a special use permit for his business, David’s Food and Spirits. Lindsey is wanting to create and outdoor dining area adjacent to his restaurant, which would be located on the east side of the property.

Both variances were approved.

The city council also approved an amendment to the city code regarding alcoholic beverages. This created the “Class F License” in regard to the sale of alcohol.

The amendment states that the liquor control commissioner “may permit a licensee holding a Class F license to sell and serve alcoholic liquors outside the building in an immediately adjacent area, subject to such terms and conditions as the local liquor control commissioner shall impose. If the outside area is a public sidewalk, the Coty Council must approve the use of the sidewalk area for such purpose.”

Also amended was the B-3, Business and Wholesale District for outdoor cafe license usage. Also, seating for such outdoor venues cannot exceed 30 people.

Included in the amendment the height of a fence should the business be adjacent to a residential-use property. The fence is required to be at least five feet tall with a vision barrier.

Tom Corcoran’s facade request for his business and two other business fronts on the 300 block of West Madison Street was approved.

WastewaterTreatment Plant Superintendent Jake Kinkade discussed bidding for upgrades to his department. He said the Illinois EPA has said that the project is set to be funded in the new fiscal year, which begins July 1. Kinkade pointed out the need to get moving quickly in order to get low-interest loan funding.

He stated, in his memo that was provided, that it his recommendation to release the bid for the improvements design.

Police Chief Jim Woolford informed the city council of a grant that will allow the department to purchase safety equipment. The IPRF grant total was $24,267, which allowed for the completion of taser upgrading over the next three years, a thermal imaging camera, flashlight upgrade to LED, SUV storage systems and a halligen tool for each squad vehicle.