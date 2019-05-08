This week’s Fulton County Farm Bureau’s Morning Moment is a recap of their Ag. In the Classroom ice cream-making activity from last week.

CANTON-This week’s Fulton County Farm Bureau’s Morning Moment is a recap of their Ag. In the Classroom ice cream-making activity from last week.



They were excited to be back at “Westview Day” in Canton, an annual event that brings in outside groups into the elementary classrooms of all the grade levels for a fun-filled day to mix up the end of the school year.

This year Westview focused on STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

They talked to the nearly 70 fourth graders about the science behind ice cream.

Additionally, they talked about the change in physical states as the ice cream freezes, how the salt reacts with the ice to make it freeze quicker, the effects of shaking (churning) the ingredients, and of course how the milk is collected, processed, and transported.

Kids were surprised to learn that without homogenization milk must be stirred to keep it from separating!

The kids did the measuring, the timing, and the shaking.

Their hard work paid off with a tasty treat!

Thanks to the AITC Coordinator Jamie Butler, and the member-volunteers Jane Mellert, Julie Serven, Linda Rock and Linda Lane.