FARMINGTON-June Whitmer, Ward 3 Alderman for the City of Farmington, attended her last city council meeting Monday night, ending her 30-year-long service.

Whitmer was first appointed to the Farmington City Council on May 31, 1988 and served until May 1, 1989. She was then again appointed to the council on Nov. 5, 1990 as a representative of Ward 4, which is now known as Ward 3. She has continuously served on the council since then.

Through her time as alderman, Whitmer has served alongside eight mayors, five city clerks, four city treasurers, two city administrators and 47 different aldermen.

Mayor Kent Kowal and City Administrator Rollen Wright surprised Whitmer at Monday night’s council meeting with a letter from State Rep. Mike Unes (R-East Peoria) congratulating her on her dedication to public service and a proclamation from the House of Representatives recognizing the three decades she has served on the council.

Kowal read a proclamation from the City of Farmington, which in part says, “June Whitmer has served with thoughtful insight, dedication, and sincere concern for the betterment of her constituents and all the citizens of Farmington.”

Kowal also presented Whitmer with the original oath of office she read when appointed to the Farmington City Council in 1990.

Whitmer received a standing ovation from city officials and audience members.

Whitmer told the Ledger after the meeting that she has enjoyed her time on the council.

Following the council meeting, refreshments were provided.