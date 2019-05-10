MACOMB — On Saturday, May 18, the Humane Society of McDonough County will be holding its first Art and Craft Sale.

The event will be taking place at the Macomb American Legion Post 6 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. There will be an art and craft sale in addition to a silent auction with unique items donated by vendors.

There will be 21 vendors at the event selling a variety of items ranging from home decor and jewelry to paintings and pottery. Some of the vendors in attendance include Little Creek Alpacas, Nancy’s Blue Jean Shop, and Skip Skripps Ceramics. A full list of vendors and types of products is available on the event’s Facebook page.

Vendor fees and proceeds from the silent auction will go towards the building of a new animal shelter.

There will be turkey or Ham Subway sandwiches, Kitchen Cooked chips, dessert, and beverages available for purchase.

According to Sue Adams, sale organizer for the HSMC and a vendor at the event, inspiration for this event came after hearing about a town that hosts weekly craft shows to support local causes.

“We have recently partnered with the Legion because of our Wine, Whiskers, and Whimsy event, so we knew that we had the perfect venue for this event as well,” said Adams. “It all seemed to just click into place.”

The HSMC is a separate organization from the McDonough County Animal Shelter, but the two work closely together to better the lives of the shelter animals and to promote adoption. The animal shelter as well as the HSMC received funds from the estate of Richard Yeast of St. Charles, Missouri. These have provided a solid base for the consideration of a building campaign for a new shelter building.

According to Bonnie Smith-Skripps, HSMC president, the project is in the predesign phase and the total cost is still unknown.

“We have our vision for the shelter; the next step is to determine an architect to serve as design and construction consultant,” she said.

According to Smith-Skripps, the current building is currently around 37 years old and is suffering from infrastructure problems such as drainage issues and a lack of space for efficient operation.

The proposed new shelter will accommodate about the same number of dogs and cats as the current shelter, but will have a more efficient and effective infrastructure for creating a safe and healthy environment for the animals, public, and staff. Other design features of the new shelter include minimizing the spread of disease and parasites, providing space for special needs such as nursing animals and a quarantine area, adequate ventilation, and lowering the level of stress for the animals. In addition, the new shelter will focus on the comfort of visitors and staff by emphasizing noise and odor control, increased office space and parking, and a separate “meet and greet” room for prospective families to meet their new best friend.

“We are relying on the generosity and commitment of concerned citizens and committed animal lovers to fulfill our joint dream of a new shelter,” said Smith-Skripps.

Donations for the new shelter may be given by check payable to: HSMC Animal Shelter Campaign, P.O Box 7, Macomb, IL 61455 or through the PayPal link on the HSMC’s website. The HSMC is an Illinois not-for-profit and Federal 501 (c)(3) charitable organization and all contributions are tax-deductible.

The HSMC is also welcoming inquiries about how community members or businesses can contribute to the project. Inquiries can be sent to humanesociety.mcil@gmail.com.



Email questions and comments on this article to editor@mcdonoughvoice.com