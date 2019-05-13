National Nurses Week is celebrated annually May 6, also known as National Nurses Day, through May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Mayor Kent McDowell signed a proclamation at Graham Hospital Friday recognizing National Nurses Week.

Seated in the front is Mayor McDowell.

Back, from the left: Craig West, Director of Nursing at Graham Medical Group; Angela Downing, Assistant Director of Nursing at Graham Medical Group; Teresa McConkey,Vice President of Nursing/CNE, Rodney Anderson, Director of Medical/Surgical, and Bob Senneff, CEO of Graham Health System.