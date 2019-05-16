Nearly 1,000 degrees will be awarded by Bradley University during the combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies Sunday, May 19.

The ceremonies will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Peoria Civic Center in Carver Arena.

Sunday, Bradley will award 37 doctoral degrees, 149 master's degrees and nearly 800 bachelor's degrees.

In addition, two graduates will be commissioned as Second Lieutenants in the United States Army.

A reception for all graduates, their guests, faculty, and staff will be Saturday, May 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in East Peoria.