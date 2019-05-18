North Central Behavioral Health Systems and Chestnut Health Systems™ have announced an agreement to improve access to both inpatient and outpatient substance use/addiction services for clients and communities served in North Central’s seven county service area including Fulton County.

The agreement became effective May 1 and will ensure individuals will be linked through a new collaborative process from North Central’s outpatient addiction programs to Chestnut’s detoxification and adolescent and adult residential treatment programs.

Clients from North Central’s service area receiving Chestnut’s services will also be referred back to North Central’s intensive outpatient and other substance use treatment services for local area follow-up.

“This new partnership with Chestnut will allow our clients and service area much needed access to detoxification and inpatient adolescent and adult residential treatment services not available locally and provide a better continuum of services for our clients receiving outpatient services who may need inpatient admission or linkage back to our treatment and recovery services in the community,” according to Don Miskowiec, North Central’s Chief Executive Officer.

Both organizations will train their staff on the new partnership and work in Central and North Central Illinois communities to help healthcare, social service and others referring for substance use services to access services at both Chestnut and North Central.

“We understand the importance of collaboration in serving people and communities,” said Dave Sharar, CEO, Chestnut Health Systems.

“For people seeking recovery or in recovery, access to a continuum of services is critical. Chestnut is proud to partner in this way and to help round out the services available to people living with addiction in Central and North Central Illinois.”

North Central Behavioral Health Systems, Inc. provides a comprehensive continuum of mental health and addictions services through eight service sites across seven counties in Central and North Central Illinois with offices in La Salle, Ottawa, Streator, Princeton, Macomb, Canton, Lacon and Toulon. www.ncbhs.org

Chestnut Health Systems is a non-profit organization that has cared since 1973 for persons needing behavioral health services. Chestnut provides substance use disorder treatment, mental health counseling, primary health care, credit counseling, and housing and supportive services. It is a leader in substance use-related research. More at: www.chestnut.org.