Property tax bills for 2019 will be mailed to Henry County property owners on or before Friday, May 17, said treasurer Tim Wells.

The first installment is due Tuesday, June 18 with the second installment due Wednesday, September 18.

Payments can be made by mail, online, automatic from your checking or savings account or in person at the treasurer’s office in Cambridge

All Henry County banks (except Wells Fargo) and credit unions will accept property tax payments for 2019, but you must have your 2019 payment stubs with your payment, to ensure proper credit is processed, said Wells.

Read the back of the property tax bill for more information about other deadlines and dates.

No partial payments cannot be accepted. If using bill pay please reference your permanent parcel pin number to have funds applied to your parcel.

Wells said there are 29,610 parcels in Henry County as well as 153 taxing bodies.

Those with questions about exemptions or assessed values are asked to contact the assessor’s office at (309) 937-3570; for tax rates, call the county clerk at (309) 937-3575; for all other questions, contact the treasurer’s office at (309) 937-3576.