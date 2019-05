The Canton High School Class of 2019 held their graduation Sunday, May 19 at Alice Ingersoll Gym.

The Canton High School Class of 2019 held their graduation Sunday, May 19 at Alice Ingersoll Gym. There were 12 valedictorians who maintained a 4.0 GPA over eight semesters. The two salutatorians maintained a 3.9992 GPA over eight semesters.