MACOMB — Residents might have recently noticed something different about the roof of the W. Jackson St. Dunkin’ Donuts in Macomb.

On Friday, the 17th annual “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois was held at the restaurant. At the event, police officers were stationed on the restaurant’s roof from 5 a.m. to noon.

On the ground, police officers, volunteers, and Special Olympics athletes were collecting money for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Illinois. Items such as T-shirts, lapel pins, and mugs were also available for purchase. Guests who donated were given a voucher for a free donut while those who purchased a mug were given free coffee.

This is the second year that the Macomb Dunkin’ Donuts has participated in the event. Overall, the event has been going on for 17 years.

The Macomb Dunkin’ Donuts was one of 315 participating locations across the Chicagoland area – a record for the annual fundraiser.

According to Lieutenant Jeff Hamer, the fundraiser was very popular, especially during the breakfast rush hours between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

“What I think this fundraiser does is really give a sense of accomplishment to the athletes and let them know that there’s this many people behind them and supporting them as they do their events,” said Hamer.

Sky Ferris, one of the athletes at the event, participates in a number of athletics such as the 200 meter and the long jump. Currently, he is training for the upcoming state track and field competition. Last year, Ferris came in first place.

Proceeds from the event help athletes such as Ferris train for events and purchase equipment.

“You know, for the Macomb Police Department, for us to help these athletes and benefit Special Olympics and engage with the community and have them see athletes like Skyler... To me, it warms my heart to see the community come together,” said Hamer.



