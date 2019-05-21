WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill introduced on Monday by members of the U.S. Congress could increase tax credits for historic rehabilitation projects, as well as expand the historic buildings eligible for tax credits.

Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, was joined by congress members from Oregon, Pennsylvania and Alabama in introducing the bipartisan Historic Tax Credit Growth and Opportunity Act, which improves upon the existing federal Historic Tax Credit.

“In central and west-central Illinois, we have a rich and unique history that includes many historic buildings and landmarks,” stated LaHood. “The Historic Tax Credit has played a critical role in preserving heritage in the State of Illinois and spurring economic growth in our rural communities. Strengthening this tax credit will expand economic development in Illinois and allow for more historic preservation projects to move forward. I am proud to join this bipartisan effort group in this commonsense effort to expand historic preservation across the country.”

Co-sponsor Congressman Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., stated the bill helps to create more local jobs in areas where historic preservation is vital. He also stated the bill encourages private investment, which can lead to a greater rate of preservation than entities which rely on tax income alone to undertake projects.

“The Historic Tax Credit is critical to community revitalization and preservation initiatives throughout Illinois,” said Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois. “The legislation Congressman LaHood has sponsored increases the value of the Historic Tax Credit and encourages greater reinvestment in smaller, main-street scale projects.”

The existing Historic Tax Credit, according to LaHood's office, has drawn investment of $131 billion in private capital, creating more than 2.3 million jobs nationwide. This has led to the rehabilitation of more than 43,000. More than 40 percent of projects completed in the past 15 years are in communities with populations less than 25,000. This further underscores the importance of the tax credits to rural areas seeking to preserve their historic buildings and landmarks.

The legislation introduced by LaHood, Blumenauer, Republican Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania and Democratic Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama is the first update to the existing tax credit in more than 30 years. The bill increases the credit to 30 percent from 20 percent on projects with rehabilitation expenses not exceeding $3.75 million.



For questions or comments, email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com.