CANTON-Spoon River College hosted their annual President’s Reception to honor those donors who have reached specified levels of cumulative giving to the SRC Foundation as well as those who established new named endowed scholarships in 2018.

The event was held May 1 at the Spoon River College Conference Center in Canton.

Friend category ($1,000 - $4,999)

Altrusa International of Canton, Kristy and Brian Boggs, Jim and Joanna Carter, Crawford’s Home Furnishings, Nadine Groves, Michael Hartzell, Kiesewetter Insurance Agency, Jim and Susie Lafary, Ellen Putman, Spoon River Animal Clinic, United Community Bank, Bar-Mac Farms, Canton NAPA Auto Parts, Brandy and Chad Chasteen, Martha A. Harr, Kemper Construction Inc., Michael Maher, Beth (Telander) Simpson, John Tanney, and Andrea and Justin White.

Ambassador category ($5,000 - $9,999)

Janice Dare Bruster, Angie Conklin, Cook Medical, Anna Mae Dare, Colin and Katey Davis, Charles and Carol Haggerty, Havana National Bank, and Chad Murphy.

Benefactor category ($10,000 - $24,999)

Fortress Bank, Vicki and Phillip Murphy, GROWMARK, Inc., Teel Family Fund, and The Jackson L. and Bette A. Williams Foundation.

Honorary Director category ($25,000 - $49,999)



Altrusa International of Macomb, and Julie A. Warn Hubbard and Thomas T. Hubbard.

President’s Council ($50,000 - $99,999)

Wells Fargo Bank, IL N.A.

New Permanent Endowed Scholarships

The Odella B. Chapin and Schreiber Family Scholarship, The Anna Mae Dare Memorial Scholarship, and The Jackson L. and Bette A. Williams Scholarship.

“SRC is fortunate to have the support of so many people. It is important that we take the time each year to ensure that everyone who supports SRC with gifts of any amount knows just how grateful we are for them,” said Foundation Director Colin Davis.