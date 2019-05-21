WASHINGTON, D.C. — While the trade war with China continues, some headway has been made in improving trade relations with Mexico and Canada.

President Donald Trump's administration announced Friday that Section 232 tariffs would be lifted on good brought into the U.S. from Mexico and Canada. Those tariffs are generally referred to as steel and aluminum product tariffs.

Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, considers the administration's removal of the added tax on consumers as "welcome news."

“The announcement from the White House today that steel and aluminum tariffs will be lifted on Canada and Mexico is welcome news," LaHood said. "Tariffs are taxes on consumers, and our manufacturing and agriculture industries have seen the direct effects tariffs have on our economy. I applaud this administration for their impressive work on USMCA and this announcement today will help move Congress closer to approving the new agreement which will allow our farmers and manufacturers across central and west-central Illinois to better reach markets and customers in our neighbors to the north and south.”

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue urged Congress to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Act (USMCA) while relations are on a positive note.

“Today’s announcement is a big win for American agriculture and the economy as a whole," Perdue stated. "I thank President Trump for negotiating a great deal and for negotiating the removal of these tariffs. Canada and Mexico are two of our top three trading partners, and it is my expectation that they will immediately pull back their retaliatory tariffs against our agricultural products. Congress should move swiftly to ratify the USMCA so American farmers can begin to benefit from the agreement.”

The move by the Trump administration comes after Senate Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote in the Wall Street Journal in April: "If these tariffs aren’t lifted, USMCA is dead. There is no appetite in Congress to debate USMCA with these tariffs in place.”

The private, nonprofit, nonpartisan Peterson Institute for International Economics has described the Section 232 steel tariffs in this manner: "Calculations show that Trump’s tariffs raise the price of steel products by nearly 9 percent. Higher steel prices will raise the pre-tax earnings of steel firms by $2.4 billion in 2018. But they will also push up costs for steel users by $5.6 billion. Yes, these actions create 8,700 jobs in the US steel industry. Yet for each new job, steel firms will earn $270,000 of additional pre-tax profits. And steel users will pay an extra $650,000 for each job created." That cost differential is then passed down the line to be paid for by consumers — just like any other tax on goods imposed by the government.

An accord over the USMCA trade agreement was signed toward the end of 2018. With steel and aluminum tariffs now lifted, Congress may develop a sudden taste for the trade agreement as Sen. Grassley has suggested.



