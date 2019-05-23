Any graduate in the Class of 2019 who attended St. Malachy School is invited to the school’s “Graduate Homecoming” celebration from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29.

The homecoming event includes a parade through the school, lunch, and tour of the school. Those planning to attend are asked to enter the school through the school office. Graduates who are able to attend

the event should respond to tmoser@stmalgeneseo.org.

The invitation reads, “We are a family in Christ. You will always be a part of the St. Malachy School family, and as you prepare to graduate, we would like to invite you to come ‘home.’ Please bring your graduation cap and gown as we will ask you to parade through the halls for the students.”

According to St. Malachy staff member Kristin Wilson, the “homecoming” is being held so the graduates “can reconnect with your St. Malachy classmates and allow us to share your accomplishments to inspire our students.”