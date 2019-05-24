On Monday, May 20th, James L. Parker, (Carmi) age 22, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, on a retail theft charge, a class 4 felony. He will also have a one year mandatory supervised release, stated States Attorney Denton Aud. Parker had previously been on a Second Chance Probation with said probation revoked. He was recommended to participate in the Impact Incarceration Program (Boot Camp) of the Illinois Department of Corrections. Parker was represented by Public Defender Brian Shingle; Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding Judge. The Carmi Police Department was the investigating agency.