Memorial Day service in Pontiac

Mick Peterson told the audience gathered at The Abbey at Southside Cemetery something he was told by a family member currently serving in the military. The remark his nephew asked Peterson to pass along was not to thank a vet on this day, but rather remember those who died while in service of their country.

Remembrance of the fallen heroes in combat is what Memorial Day is all about. That’s what guest speaker Eric Sweetwood said when he gave his address.

Peterson greeted those who gathered at the cemetery with a solemn tone to illustrate the importance of the day. He Rev. Matt Shields, who said a prayer for the gathering, and Lindsay Studnicki, who sang the national anthem.

Pontiac Township High School teacher and Livingston County Board member Paul Ritter explained a project that has been part of his curriculum at PTHS, which is the cleaning of headstones in the cemetery. He praised the students who worked on the project, noting that the efforts weren’t simply to make these markers presentable, but to get to learn more about who the soldiers were.

These headstones were of Civil War soldiers and are located near the entrance to the cemetery and across from The Abbey.

Joanne Derossett laid the wreath and Jerry Mathias read the poem “Flanders Field.” Ann Finnegan sang “Soldier Boy.”

Sweetwood, head the Social Studies Department at PTHS, was the guest speaker. Sweetwood has received many honors during his career and offered a more historical look at Memorial Day and its meaning.

“It is an honor to share with you today the history of Memorial Day,” Sweetwood said in his opening.

“The tradition of fallen soldiers and honoring them began with the ancient Greeks and the ancient Romans. One of the first known public tributes to war dead was in 431 BC, when the Athenian general and statesman Pericles delivered a funeral oration praising the sacrifice and the valor of those killed in the Peloponnesian War, a speech some have compared in tone to Abraham Lincoln’s ‘Gettysburg Address,’ the speech that I consider the greatest speech in American history.”

Sweetwood then delved into how Memorial Day came about in the United States. He noted that one of the first occurrences of honoring fallen soldiers took place less than a month after the end of the Civil War. It was led by freed slaves.

“On the first of May in 1865 in Charleston (S.C.), after a number of soldiers who had been prisoners of war died due to disease, former slaves and African-American troops gathered with townspeople to honor the dead and consecrate the ground that served as a mass grave for these soldiers.”

As he continued, Sweetwood pointed out that on May 5,1868, Gen. John A. Logan called for a nationwide day of remembrance later that month.

“The 30th of May, 1868, he said, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion and whose bodies now lie in almost every city and every village and every hamlet churchyard in our land. The date of ‘Decoration Day,’ as he called it, was chosen because it wasn’t the anniversary of any particular battle and could honor all of the dead.”

Logan made this speech, Sweetwood said, was Waterloo, N.Y. Sweetwood also noted that in 1966, the government declared Waterloo to be the official birthplace of Memorial Day.

Logan was leader of Northern Civil War veterans — Grand Army of the Republic (which founded in Decatur) — when he made this address. He is an Illinois native, born in Murphysboro, who served as a senator from Illinois twice (1871-1877 and 1879-1886).

James A. Garfield made a bit of history in his short term as president, as Sweetwood pointed out.

“At the first official ‘Decoration Day,’ President James Garfield spoke at Arlington National Cemetery with 5,000 graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers. It was a time of honoring and healing for our nation,” Sweetwood said.

Sweetwood also noted that at this time, Northern state honored their dead on May 30 while Southern states were honoring their dead on various dates in late May.

“It was not until after World War I that Decoration Day began to honor all veterans who died in all wars, as opposed to only the Civil War,” Sweetwood said. He added that Memorial Day continued to be observed on May 30, but in 1968, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act was passed and it went into effect in 1971.

Sweetwood closed his speech with his experiences as an instructor in education his students with help from resources in town.

“It has been an honor for the Pontiac High School Social Science Department and others to work with our local veterans at the Livingston County War Museum,” Sweetwood said. “Having visited the museum many times throughout the years, I understand how important it is to preserve the memories of those who died in action so that we may have our freedom in our community.

“Please join me to impress to our young people that Memorial Day is an important day, a day to recollect, to honor and to pat respects to so many men and women who have sacrificed their lives so we can continue to live in peace and honor in the greatest nation on earth. Thank you.”

A musical salute by the combined bands of PTHS, St. Mary’s and the Pontiac Municipal was given, followed by a 21-gun salute and a benediction to conclude the service.