State Representative Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) rose on the floor of the Illinois House on Monday to oppose Senate Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment (SJRCA) 1, which allows for a referendum question on the 2020 Illinois ballot on whether to change the Constitution to replace the current flat tax with a graduated tax system.

“What a dishonor it is to sit here on Memorial Day when we should be honoring our fallen military, but we are instead passing pathetic bills that burden our citizens and strip our citizens of their freedoms and moral convictions,” declared Rep. Darren Bailey. “When are we going to change this?”

The House eventually passed SJRCA 1 by the minimally required majority. All House Republicans voted No on the plan. The measure now moves to Governor Pritzker who is expected to sign the measure, placing the question on the 2020 ballot for Illinois voters. The graduated tax plan has been a major priority for Governor JB Pritzker.

Illinois residents are already paying the highest combined state and local taxes in the nation in addition to some of the highest property tax rates in the nation. There are no provisions in place to prevent future rates from being raised and no protections for middle-income families and businesses and a blank check for Democrats. It will now be easier to raise the rates under their plan, as they’ve put forth in this proposal.

“The income tax proposal being rammed through today by the Democrats will raise taxes on Illinois families and businesses by at least $3.4 billion. These are the same Democrats who raised taxes twice (2011 and 2017), yet failed to ever pass a truly balanced budget,” added Rep. Bailey.