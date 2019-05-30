If you have ever fantasized about having your yardwork or gardening skills publicly recognized, then a new contest being offered by the Garden Club of Kewanee could be just what you’re looking for.

The club is announcing its “Yard of the Month” contest and the first winner will be announced on June 1. The plan is to continue the monthly contest through the summer.

The June winner has already been chosen and will be announced soon, but the garden club members are still on the lookout for July and August candidates.

“Yard of the Month” candidates will be judged solely on the total exterior appearance of their property and front yard as viewed from the street. The upkeep of the property is paramount and emphasis will be given on the use of plants, design and yard maintenance.

There is no official way to enter the contest or to nominate homeowners. Currently, garden club members are simply driving around town and taking note of property owners’ upkeep.

Nominations for the award can only then be made by garden club members and club member yards aren’t eligible.

The award will be presented for the three summer months of June, July and August. Once chosen, residents can’t win again for another year, and the residents chosen will not only receive a special recognition from the garden club, but also a $25 gift certificate to a local nursery.

The chosen property owner must also agree to place an official “Yard of the Month” sign in their front yard and to maintain their property in the same manner that allowed them to be selected for the title in the first place.

Award recipients will also have their yard photographed and be recognized in the Star Courier.

The Garden Club of Kewanee is a state and national affiliated member of district III in Illinois and was established in 1958. The purpose of the club is to promote the enjoyment of gardening, but the club also raises money through an annual plant sale held in May. The proceeds of that sale go to community projects such as flower beds at Liberty and Francis parks, flower pots at the train station and trees for the various city parks.





