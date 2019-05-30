November 15, 1940 – May 29, 2019

Nancy Ruth Miller, 78, of Effingham, Illinois, formerly rural Dieterich, Illinois, passed away on May 29 at 2:48 a.m. at Willowbrook Memory Care in Effingham.

A Celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Louisville, Illinois, with Pastor Stephen Rutherford officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the Church. Burial will be held in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Louisville, Illinois. The Swengel – O’Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, Illinois is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Louisville, Illinois and Willowbrook Memory Care in Effingham. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.

Nancy was born November 15, 1940 in Waukegan, Illinois, the daughter of Herbert and Dorothy (Adams) Austin. She worked at Fedders until 1974 and then a Case Worker at the Social Security Office in Effingham, Illinois. Nancy married Merl K. Miller, April 3, 1960 at St. John’s Lutheran Church rural Louisville and he passed away April 12, 2002. She was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Louisville, Illinois. Nancy loved traveling, fishing and her fur babies.

Nancy is survived by her children, Tammie Jansen (Mark) of Green Creek and Patty Chamberlain (Brad) of Litchfield; four grandchildren, Katerina Chamberlain of Springfield, Dean Jansen (Miranda) of Green Creek, Austin Chamberlain of Champaign and Joseph Jansen of Green Creek; foster granddaughter, Megan Cox (Kevin) of Altamont; one great-grandson, Hunter Jansen.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merl; and 1 brother, David Austin, in-laws William and Vera Miller, sister-in-law Norma Harris, brother-in-law’s Roger Harris and Ruben Dahnke and niece Brenda Thompson.