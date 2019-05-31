The Illinois Gymnastics Club of Olney competed at Southern Illinois USTA Tumbling and Trampoline State Competition at Springfield, IL on April 27 & 28. The team brought home 27 first place State Champions, 17 second places, 18 third, 13 fourth places, 6 fifth places, 6 sixth places, 3 seventh places, 3 eighth places, 4 ninth places, 0 tenth places, 1 eleventh places, 1 twelveth places,1 thirteenth place, 1 fifteenth, 2 eighteenth place, 3 nineteenth places, 1 twenty place, 2 twenty one places, 2 twenty-two places 1 twent-fifth place. The team competed against 45 other teams and took the first place overall State Champion Title.

This is the Seventh year in a row that the Illinois Gymnastics Club has gone undefeated in invitational competitions and earned the State Champion Titles. The State competition is the qualifier for the USTA National Competition held in Charleston, WV in June. Each athlete must be in the top 15 of their divisions to qualify for Nationals.

Five members of the Illinois Gymnastics Club team are members of the USTA National Team. Denver Doan and Madison Bahl are on the United States Elite National Team which is the highest level in competition and Madison Farmer, Lily Stevens, and Kinsler Beabout are on the United States All-Star National Team. The team members had to compete against teams across the nation to earn a spot on these prestigious teams. The 5 members will be seen performing during the Parade of Champions Ceremony at the USTA Nationals in Charleston, WV in June. The team is coached by Haley Smith, Chary Wilson, Jessica Bahl, Courtney Roche, Denver Doan and owners Kelly Henby and Donna Henby.

Here are the individual results:

State Champions:

Brody Roche trampoline

Brasyn Roche trampoline, double mini

Kinsler Beabout trampoline, double mini, tumbling

Bella Stevens trampoline

Beau Stevens tumbling

Riley Moore trampoline, Tumbling

Briley Wilson trampoline, double mini

Lily Stevens double mini, tumbling

Brooklyn Gaither trampoline, double mini

Ava Greifzu trampoline

Megan Gallagher trampoline, tumbling

Naleigha Harrison trampoline

Kaylie Ginder double mini, tumbling

Kenley Farmer double mini

Erica Allen tumbling

Lily Yager tumbling

Madison Farmer tumbling

2nd place finishers

Bailee Bishop tumbling

Paisely Paddock trampoline

Lily Stevens trampoline

Madison Farmer trampoline, double mini

Beau Stevens trampoline

Izzy Hayes trampoline

Emilee Geier double mini, tumbling

Amber Crowe double mini

Beau Stevens double mini

Madison Bahl tumbling

Leah Weber tumbling

Jenna Neil tumbling

Brittney Thomas tumbling

Ava Greifzu tumbling

Siena Falcone tumbling

3rd place finishers:

Brittney Thomas trampoline, double mini

Kaylie Ginder trampoline

Madison Bahl trampoline

Leah Weber trampoline

Tiann Shipman trampoline

Emilee Geier trampoline

Erica Allen trampoline

Hendrix Miller trampoline, double mini

Remi Moore trampoline, double mini

Amber Crowe trampoline

Leah Weber double mini

Megan Gallagher double mini

Madyson Dixon double mini

Brody Roche double mini

Willow Roberts double mini

4th place finishers:

Jenna Neil trampoline, double mini

Riley Moore double mini

Kenley Farmer trampoline, tumbling

Grace Miller trampoline

Madison Bahl double mini

Maddie Lewis double mini

Erica Allen double mini

Alaca Roche double mini

Izzy Hayes double mini

Bailee Bishop double mini

Naleigha Harrison tumbling

Bella Stevens tumbling

5th place finishers:

Lauryn Crowe double mini

Grace Miller double mini

Lily Yager double mini

Siena Falcone double mini

Izzy Hayes tumbling

Hendrix Miller tumbling

6th place finishers:

Sutton Helm tumbling

Madyson Dixon trampoline

Kaylie Ritter trampoline

Lily Yager trampoline

Willow Roberts trampoline

Lauryn Crowe tumbling

7th place finishers:

Siena Falcone trampoline

Kaylie Ritter tumbling

Remi Moore tumbling

8th place finishers:

Naleigha Harrison double mini

Ava Greifzu double mini

Tiann Shipman tumbling

9th place finishers:

Alaca Roche trampoline

Kaylie Ritter double mini

Paisley Paddock double mini

Briley Wilson tumbling

11th place finishers:

Tiann Shipman double mini

12th place finishers:

Bailee Bishop trampoline

13th place finishers:

Bella Stevens double mini

15th place finishers:

Ralynn Shipman trampoline

18th place finishers:

Phoebe Miller trampoline

Sutton Helm

19th place finishers:

Lauryn Crowe trampoline

Ralynn Shipman double mini

Phoebe Miller tumbling

20th Place finisher:

Sutton Helm trampoline

21st place finishers:

Maddie Lewis trampoline

22nd place finishers:

Grace Miller tumbling

Phoebe Miller double mini

25th place finisher:

Amber Crowe tumbling

The Illinois Gymnastics Club offers Competitive tumbling, recreational tumbling, competitive dance classes, recreational dance classes, tap ballet, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, baton twirling, Martial Arts, personal fitness training and Birthday Parties. The lllinois Gymnastics Competition tumbling / trampoline team is now accepting new competitors for the next season. Ages for the team is 3 years old and up. Anyone interested in signing up for Summer classes of dance, tumbling or martial arts at the Illinois Gymnastics Club may do so now by calling 618-395-1501 or 618 -395-1735.



