BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

FAIRFIELD — Carmi Post 224 opened their season on the road Sunday with a split at Fairfield Post 176.

Game 1: Carmi 3, Fairfield 0

Post 224 rode the right arm of CWC alum Justin Lamp to victory in the season-opener. Lamp gave up only two hits and struck out eleven in the victory.

Carmi missed a couple of scoring chances, leaving the bases loaded in the first and stranding two in the fourth.

A pair of double plays by the Carmi defense, in the second and fifth innings, kept Fairfield off the board.

Post 224 finally broke into the scoring column in the top of the seventh. Trey Simmons lined a one-out single to center. One out later Simmons moved to second on a wild pitch and Travis Black was then intentionally walked. Cole Blazier was up next, and after a long at-bat made Fairfield pay for the intentional walk with a two-strike double to right-center to bring in two runs. Cal York completed the rally with a base hit to left to bring in Blazier.

Lamp went out in the top of the seventh near the pitch limit but was able to strike out the side before hitting the count. The last seven outs recorded by Carmi were on strikeouts by Lamp.

“This was my first start in almost a year,” said Lamp who saw limited pitching duty for Rend Lake College this spring.

Several of Lamp’s strikeouts came when he was able to freeze right hand batters with his curve ball.

“I just tried to mix it up because I’m a little rusty as a starter. I was using the four-seamer on the outside and trying to bring the two-seamers in on their hands, along with my curve,” said Lamp.

Game 2: Fairfield 8, Carmi 5

Carmi was never able to fully recover from a five-run first inning by Fairfield in the nightcap. CJ Richardson, Brandon Skaggs and Cole Blazier each had two hits for Carmi in the loss.

Post 224 returns to action Tuesday night at Mt. Vernon, Indiana.