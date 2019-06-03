MACOMB — The city council Monday may take a major step in rehabilitating the filtration system at the Macomb water plant. Aldermen will be asked to approve a $291,000 bid from G. A. Rich and Sons to do the work.

Reworking the filters is in line with significant improvements to the plant ordered by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Macomb will be relying less on membrane filtration and more on a sand filtration system.

Also on the city council agenda is possible approval of two fuel contracts for the Macomb Transit Facility and McDonough County Public Transportation. Transit Director Nathan Cobb will ask for one-year contracts with Niemann Foods of Quincy and Halcomb Oil Company of Monmouth.

Aldermen will hear first reading of a proposed city ordinance to rezone the Chris Trotter development of the former Modern Home Furniture building from Downtown Business to General Business. The property is located on the western approach to the downtown area, at 121, 123, and 133 West Jackson Street.

The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. on the second floor of Macomb City Hall.



