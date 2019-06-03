SPRINGFIELD — Illinois is poised to join the ranks of other states that have legalized adult use cannabis for those age 21 or older. On Friday, the General Assembly sent the approved legislation on to Gov. J.B. Pritzker who has openly stated he will sign the bill.

"The state of Illinois just made history, legalizing adult-use cannabis with the most equity-centric approach in the nation," Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday on his official Facebook page. "This will have a transformational impact on our state, creating opportunity in the communities that need it most and giving so many a second chance…In the interest of equity and criminal justice reform, I look forward to signing this monumental legislation."

Republican Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, was one of 47 reps to vote against the bill. She cited regulatory concerns and public safety issues are reasons she voted against it.

“I have many concerns and unanswered questions over the legalization of recreational marijuana, which is why I voted no on the legislation earlier today,” said Rep. Hammond.

“The legislation does not adequately address health and safety issues that will arise from legalization. Former felons who have had their convictions expunged may be allowed to possess firearms and some marijuana dealers may have their criminal records cleared. There is no court-admissible, roadside field sobriety test for drivers operating vehicles under the influence of marijuana. That will not make our communities safer. These are issues that should’ve been addressed before the passage of this bill.”

House Bill 1438 allows for the possession of up to 30 grams of cannabis for Illinois residents. The bill expunges arrest records for those with prior convictions of possessing up to 30 grams of cannabis and allows the governor to pardon those who possessed up to 30 grams of cannabis and may have seen prison time. Those convicted of possessing 30-500 grams of cannabis, which includes those convicted of dealing in the drug, may file a motion to expunge their records with the state's attorney's office in the jurisdiction of which their conviction occurred.

“The State of Illinois should not be in the business of promoting marijuana use,” Hammond continued. “This legislation creates a loan program funded by the state to open marijuana businesses. With so many financial issues facing our state, that’s the last thing we should do with our tax dollars. The legislation also contains very few limits on the marketing of marijuana to potential users. That is irresponsible and may lead to long-term detrimental health consequences.”

Except for those with a medical grow provision, non-medical users will have to pay a sales and cannabis tax through licensed dispensaries. Hammond has previously told the Voice that while the amount of tax dollars that could be collected is not exactly known, the governor has already championed new projects for the cannabis tax money to be directed toward. So while many from the onset have touted legal adult use cannabis as a boon for the state's coffers, those dollars may not be going toward projects or programs having an impact on the average resident.

“Finally, there are no guarantees that tax revenues from the sale of marijuana will be distributed to our communities equitably. The legislation also defers much of the rule-writing authority to executive branch agencies, so lawmakers and the people of Illinois do not even know what all the rules will be on this massive social change. That is not a responsible way to make such a sweeping law,” said Hammond.

Hammond stresses the law does not contain many formalized regulations and grants "broad regulation-writing authority" to executive agencies including Illinois Department of Agriculture and Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. She also noted cannabis is still a Schedule 1 drug on the federal level.

The bill saw a fair amount of amendments over the course of its journey through the General Assembly. The initial push for all adults being able to grow plants in their home under certain conditions was limited back to those with medical cannabis cards. Initial conditions for record expungement were also modified to make them less broad and include more local jurisdictional approval in the matter of higher volume convictions.

The bill passed the Senate by a vote of 38-17 with two voting "present." Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy was among the Republicans who voted against the bill in the Senate. The House passed the bill 66-47 with two voting "present." A breakdown of which Republicans voted along with Democrats was not immediately posted to the General Assembly website Friday afternoon.



