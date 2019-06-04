The owners of the Shell gas station and convenience store have asked city officials to consider approving a a combination liquor license that would allow the business to add gaming machines.
Kathy Pugh told council members last week that if they did have the license, the gaming would take place in a 10-foot by 20-foot buildout with a separate entrance. The area would allow patrons to gamble and buy drinks individually, which isn’t allowed under their current package license.
“If we can’t get the combo license, it’s dead,” she said.
The issue has come up before, most notably last April when several convenience and grocery stores asked the city to create the dual license.
Council members unanimously voted against those requests, pointing out that some of the open-pour locations would have been near schools.
“We have gaming at several of our locations and we don’t have any problems,” Pugh said, noting those stores have strict rules governing alcohol consumption and several security cameras. She said the city would also receive more revenue through the added machines.
Mayor Gary Moore asked to see the specifics of store plans and documented experiences the business has had at its other stores.
“We’ll definitely study the issue,” he said.
In other business:
