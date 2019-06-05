A Memorial Service for Kenneth Curtis Hodgin of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, with Reverend Heather Clawitter officiating. Kenneth passed away May 30, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 68. He was born April 24, 1951, in Jacksonville, Illinois, the son of Jack and Mildred Vaughn Hodgin. He married Janet Nell on February 4, 1983, in Macomb, Illinois and worked as a Security Guard and Public Safety Officer for McDonough District Hospital, Macomb, Illinois from 1984 until 2001 and Arkansas State University, Mountain Home, Arkansas from 2005 until 2013. Kenneth lived in Mountain Home since moving from Macomb, in 2001. He attended Carl Sandburg Junior College in Galesburg, Illinois. He was a member of the McDonough County Reserve Police. He was also an auto mechanic and enjoyed cars, drag racing, NASCAR racing, stockcar racing and go-karts. He loved gardening, fishing, trains and tractors; especially old Cub Cadet tractors. He was a CB Radio operator and his handle was "Church Key". He was a Chicago Cubs, Denver Broncos and Razorback fan. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Janet Hodgin of Mountain Home, AR and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann and husband John Watson, of Redmond, Washington and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or First United Methodist Church, 605 West 6th Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.