Thursday

Jun 6, 2019 at 11:24 AM


Thirty-six members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados competition team recently travelled to Bourbonnais to compete at the Northern Illinois State Meet.

The athletes competed against power tumblers from 37 other gyms based on age and skill level in three different events, which included tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline. 

 

The team ended their competition weekend at State with five-First Place State Champions; 10-Second Place trophies, and seven-Third Place awards. 

 

Qualifying team members will compete at Nationals in Charleston, West Virginia June 17-22. 

 

State Meet results: 

TUMBLING (FLOOR) Sub-Beginner 

First Place: Piper Teresi 

Second Place: Kenzie Macvean, Bailey Deushane 

Third Place: Havenley Eskridge 

Fourth Place: Ainsley Porter 

Beginner 

First Place: Cadence Larkin 

Second Place: Selena Juska 

Third Place: Asher Juska 

Fourth Place: Carley Gilliam, Matthew Kruzan 

Sixth Place: Delaney Juska 

Eleventh Place: Penelope Black 

Sub-Novice 

Fourth Place: Elliott Black 

Fifth Place: Payton Provence 

Sixth Place: Makenna Mcginnis 

Seventh Place: Kaelyn Macvean 

Eleventh Place: Makayla Teresi 

Thirteenth Place: Morgyn Guppy 

Nineteenth Place: Olivia Duncan 

Intermediate 

Ninth Place: Claire Hanlin 

Tenth Place: Mollie Cornell Sub-Advanced 

Seventh Place: Hannah Uryasz 

Eighth Place: Makynna Plunk 

Sixteenth Place: Jenaya Moore 

Advanced 

Third Place: Kirsten Shawgo 

DOUBLE-MINI 

Beginner 

Second Place: Payton Provence, Asher Juska 

Third Place: Kenzie Macvean 

Sixth Place: Havenley Eskridge, Ainsley Porter, Bailey Deushane, Matthew Kruzan 

Seventh Place: Piper Teresi, Kaylynn Carr, Selena Juska 

Eighth Place: Julia Tourtillott 

Tenth Place: Cassidy Carr 

Eleventh Place: Carley Gilliam 

Fourteenth Place: Penelope Black 

Fifteenth Place: Delaney Juska, Mylee Dawson 

Novice 

First Place: Claire Hanlin 

Second Place: Makayla Teresi, Alayna Keefer 

Third Place: 

Kaelyn Macvean, Shelby Vaughn 

Fourth Place: Elliott Black 

Fifth Place: Carter Macvean 

Sixth Place: Mollie Cornell, Makenna Mcginnis 

Seventh Place: Morgyn Guppy 

Ninth Place: Olivia Duncan 

Thirteenth Place: Alina Mowen 

Fourteenth Place: Cadence Larkin 

Intermediate 

Fifth Place: Caden Mowen 

Twelfth Place: Hannah Uryasz 

Sub-Advanced 

First Place: Sydney Munson 

Fourth Place: Makynna Plunk 

Twentieth Place: Makyla Marvel 

TRAMPOLINE 

Beginner 

Second Place: Kenzie Macvean, Piper Teresi 

Third Place: Kaylynn Carr 

Fourth Place: Penelope Black 

Fifth Place: Bailey Deushane, Matthew Kruzan 

Sixth Place: Havenley Eskridge 

Seventh Place: Ainsley Porter 

Eighth Place: Carley Gilliam 

Ninth Place: Mylee Dawson 

Tenth Place: Julia Tourtillott 

Fourteenth Place: Delaney Juska 

Novice

Sixth Place: Makayla Teresi, Morgyn Guppy, Makenna Mcginnis, Shelby Vaughn, Elliott Black 

Seventh Place: Asher Juska 

Eighth Place: Selena Juska 

Twelfth Place: Payton Provence 

Fourteenth Place: Cadence Larkin 

Fifteenth Place: Olivia Duncan 

Seventeenth Place: Cassidy Carr 

Intermediate 

Second Place: Alayna Keefer 

Fourth Place: Hannah Uryasz 

Fifth Place: Claire Hanlin 

Sixth Place: Jenaya Moore, Caden Mowen 

Seventh Place: Mollie Cornell, Carter Macvean 

Tenth Place: Kaelyn Macvean 

Eleventh Place: Alina Mowen 

Sub-Advanced 

First Place: Sydney Munson 

Thirteenth Place: Makynna Plunk 

Sixteenth Place: Makyla Marvel