BOURBONNAIS-Thirty-six members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados competition team recently travelled to Bourbonnais to compete at the Northern Illinois State Meet.
The athletes competed against power tumblers from 37 other gyms based on age and skill level in three different events, which included tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline.
The team ended their competition weekend at State with five-First Place State Champions; 10-Second Place trophies, and seven-Third Place awards.
Qualifying team members will compete at Nationals in Charleston, West Virginia June 17-22.
State Meet results:
TUMBLING (FLOOR) Sub-Beginner
First Place: Piper Teresi
Second Place: Kenzie Macvean, Bailey Deushane
Third Place: Havenley Eskridge
Fourth Place: Ainsley Porter
Beginner
First Place: Cadence Larkin
Second Place: Selena Juska
Third Place: Asher Juska
Fourth Place: Carley Gilliam, Matthew Kruzan
Sixth Place: Delaney Juska
Eleventh Place: Penelope Black
Sub-Novice
Fourth Place: Elliott Black
Fifth Place: Payton Provence
Sixth Place: Makenna Mcginnis
Seventh Place: Kaelyn Macvean
Eleventh Place: Makayla Teresi
Thirteenth Place: Morgyn Guppy
Nineteenth Place: Olivia Duncan
Intermediate
Ninth Place: Claire Hanlin
Tenth Place: Mollie Cornell Sub-Advanced
Seventh Place: Hannah Uryasz
Eighth Place: Makynna Plunk
Sixteenth Place: Jenaya Moore
Advanced
Third Place: Kirsten Shawgo
DOUBLE-MINI
Beginner
Second Place: Payton Provence, Asher Juska
Third Place: Kenzie Macvean
Sixth Place: Havenley Eskridge, Ainsley Porter, Bailey Deushane, Matthew Kruzan
Seventh Place: Piper Teresi, Kaylynn Carr, Selena Juska
Eighth Place: Julia Tourtillott
Tenth Place: Cassidy Carr
Eleventh Place: Carley Gilliam
Fourteenth Place: Penelope Black
Fifteenth Place: Delaney Juska, Mylee Dawson
Novice
First Place: Claire Hanlin
Second Place: Makayla Teresi, Alayna Keefer
Third Place:
Kaelyn Macvean, Shelby Vaughn
Fourth Place: Elliott Black
Fifth Place: Carter Macvean
Sixth Place: Mollie Cornell, Makenna Mcginnis
Seventh Place: Morgyn Guppy
Ninth Place: Olivia Duncan
Thirteenth Place: Alina Mowen
Fourteenth Place: Cadence Larkin
Intermediate
Fifth Place: Caden Mowen
Twelfth Place: Hannah Uryasz
Sub-Advanced
First Place: Sydney Munson
Fourth Place: Makynna Plunk
Twentieth Place: Makyla Marvel
TRAMPOLINE
Beginner
Second Place: Kenzie Macvean, Piper Teresi
Third Place: Kaylynn Carr
Fourth Place: Penelope Black
Fifth Place: Bailey Deushane, Matthew Kruzan
Sixth Place: Havenley Eskridge
Seventh Place: Ainsley Porter
Eighth Place: Carley Gilliam
Ninth Place: Mylee Dawson
Tenth Place: Julia Tourtillott
Fourteenth Place: Delaney Juska
Novice
Sixth Place: Makayla Teresi, Morgyn Guppy, Makenna Mcginnis, Shelby Vaughn, Elliott Black
Seventh Place: Asher Juska
Eighth Place: Selena Juska
Twelfth Place: Payton Provence
Fourteenth Place: Cadence Larkin
Fifteenth Place: Olivia Duncan
Seventeenth Place: Cassidy Carr
Intermediate
Second Place: Alayna Keefer
Fourth Place: Hannah Uryasz
Fifth Place: Claire Hanlin
Sixth Place: Jenaya Moore, Caden Mowen
Seventh Place: Mollie Cornell, Carter Macvean
Tenth Place: Kaelyn Macvean
Eleventh Place: Alina Mowen
Sub-Advanced
First Place: Sydney Munson
Thirteenth Place: Makynna Plunk
Sixteenth Place: Makyla Marvel