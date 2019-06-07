There’s a new town and a new location for a Henry County company with a long history.

DeDecker’s Plumbing, Heating & Cooling recently had a ribbon cutting to officially open their Geneseo location.

“We’ve seen our workload in Geneseo increase, and we needed a place to call home here,” said Corey Junior, president of the company.

His grandfather, Gus DeDecker, started DeDecker’s in Atkinson in 1945.

“Even though he retired at age 62, he continued to work until he was 90,” said Junior.

His children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren have all been involved with the business.

Though the downtown Atkinson location remains the company’s “warehouse and base,” said Junior, DeDecker’s has expanded into neighboring towns.

A decade ago, DeDecker’s opened an Annawan location in the former Annawan-Alba Township Library building.

Now they’re also located in Geneseo at 111 E. Main St., in the former D&Z Sewing shop.

The company owns the entire building, which includes multiple storefronts.

“There is room to expand if we need to,” said Junior.

Converting a former sewing shop into a showroom for heating and cooling equipment required a total remodel.

Customers visiting the showroom can learn about products and lines offered by DeDecker’s, including Rheem and Heil heating and cooling equipment, Ritchie ag water equipment, Water-Right water conditioners and more.

“There are a lot of people who still like to go to a store and see the products and speak with someone face-to-face. After all, you can’t ship a furnace over Amazon,” said Junior.

DeDecker’s has 11 employees, and Junior said he could see the company adding more in the future.

“We’re a 24-hour service business, 365 days a year. We even go out for calls on Christmas,” he said.

DeDecker’s provides plumbing, heating and cooling installation, service and repair for both residential and commercial as well as new construction and ag properties.

“We want to give people excellent service and do what we can to help,” said Junior.

In addition to helping customers, DeDecker’s also helps the communities where they’re located.

DeDecker’s maintains certificates of registration for Geneseo, Atkinson and Annawan meaning “each community gets the sales tax from work done in that community,” explained Junior.

The Geneseo showroom will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and additional hours may be posted.

The main location in Atkinson is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Annawan location is open from 8 to noon.

DeDecker’s can be reached at (309) 944-6700.