Fifty-one years of music and more will be celebrated at the 2019 Music Festival.

Each year Music Festival festivities highlight Father’s Day weekend in Geneseo. Music, music and more music will fill the air in and around Geneseo City Park during the Festival, from Friday, June 14, through Sunday, June 16.

The annual event is sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce and most of the activities will be at the City Park.

Jim Kelly, executive director of the chamber, said, “We started planning in January this year to create a great event. I have a team of over 10 volunteers that help with all the planning. I am so impressed with our business sponsorship this year.”

He said there are 13 sponsors contributing to this year’s event.

“Our lineup of music this year includes only one repeat from last year,” Kelly said. “The new line up has Chris Stevens, James Herr, Harper & Midwest Kind, Keota and Inside Out. The variety of genre will be great.

“This year will not be like past years going back to 1968 when this all started with big brass bands,” he said. “We have evolved to focus on a festival atmosphere featuring music and family activities, along with food and craft vendors. The weekend actually kicks off on Thursday, June 13, with ‘Girls Night Out,’ where shoppers have a punch card that include coupons to use at five Geneseo restaurants and the coupons are good for the entire festival weekend.”

This year 15 businesses are participating in Girls Night Out and each business will feature an individual raffle and there will be one grand prize of a $250 Chamber of Commerce certificate.

“Our mission to bring in folks from all around to Geneseo,” Kelly said.

“Summertime Carnival” is the theme of this year’s parade which is sponsored by the Geneseo Park District, and will step off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, from Geneseo High School and continue through downtown to City Park.

A popular attraction is the Family Fest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, which includes inflatables and face painting and pedal tractor pull at 1 p.m. Pink Heals Sauk Valley will have their pink ambulance at the park and there also be a display of tractors provided by the Antique Engine & Tractor Association.

The Doo-Dah Parade, sponsored by the Geneseo Kiwanis Club, is celebrating its 33rd anniversary as part of the 2019 Music Festival.

The parade kicks off the weekend of activities and will start at 6 p.m., Friday, June 14, in downtown Geneseo. The parade will organize at 5:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot to the rear of the bank at 121 West First St.

More information about Music Festival weekend is available at www.geneseo.org.

The weekend’s schedule is:

Friday, June 14

• 5:30 p.m. - Rotary Club will have sandwiches, beverages and ice cream in City Park

• 6 p.m. – Kiwanis Club Doo Dah Parade.

• 6:30 p.m. – Introduction of Little Miss Henry County Pageant contestants, City Park band shell.

• 7 p.m. – Rotary Club-sponsored Queen Pageant, City Park band shell (rain location is Geneseo High School).

Saturday, June 15

• 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Geneseo Farmers Market.

• 8 a.m. – Maple City 4 Run starting at Geneseo High School.

• 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Family Fest –with activities for the entire family.

• 9 a.m. – Get Up & Flow Vinyasa in the park – presented by Geneseo Park District.

• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Arts and Crafts Show.

• 10 a.m. – Chris Stevens.

• 11 a.m. – Geneseo Jazzercise.

• 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. - Pork chop lunch, sponsored by Ag Alumni and FFA.

• Noon – Maple Leaf Squares.

• 1 p.m. – Pedal Pull.

• 1:30 p.m. – James Herr.

• 3:30 p.m. – Harper & Midwest Kind.

• 4-10:30 p.m. – Beer Garden hosted by Raelyn’s Pub & Eatery.

• 5 p.m. – Steak sandwich/tenderloin supper by VFW Auxiliary.

• 5-7 p.m. – Ice Cream Social sponsored by Geneseo Art League.

• 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. – Keota.

• 8:30 – 10:30 p.m. – Inside Out.

Sunday, June 16

• 7 – 11 a.m. – Fly-In/Drive-In Pancake Breakfast at Gen-Air Park.

• 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Arts and Crafts Show along with food vendors in City Park.

• 10:30 a.m. – First United Methodist Church – worship service.

• 1 p.m. – Music Festival Parade – “Summertime Carnival” - sponsored by Geneseo Park District.

• 2 p.m. – Zumba Gold – presented by Hammond-Henry Hospital.

• 3 p.m. – Musical Memories performance.