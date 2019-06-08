The Lewistown High School Pep Band performed at Ball Park Village, across from Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, before the start of the Cubs/Cardinals game Friday, May 31.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI-The Lewistown High School Pep Band performed at Ball Park Village, across from Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, before the start of the Cubs/Cardinals game Friday, May 31.

The band played for fans for 45 minutes on the public stage in the dining/entertainment concourse of the Cardinals’ complex.

Earlier in the day the band visited the St. Louis Zoo, the Gateway Arch, the National Blues Museum, and had a “behind the stage tour” of the Fox Theater.

Following the band’s performance, the 30 students, plus chaperones attended the Cards/Cubs game that evening.

The LHS Band is under the direction of Justin Haynes.