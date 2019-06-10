MACOMB — McDonough County Engineer Rick Walker discussed plans for summer road work at a Thursday meeting of the county board's road and bridge committee. The committee voted to recommend two spending resolutions, one for $408,612 and the other for $296,234.

Also recommended were intergovernmental agreements with township road commissioners for sealcoating the roads. Walker said he is waiting for Illinois Department of Transportation authorization to spend federal funds on the work. The county would be responsible for funding $81,722 and $59,000, respectively, for the $408,612 and $296,234 paving projects.

The committee also recommended certification of two completed county aid bridge projects for townships, totaling $35,363 and $15,291. Walker said the county would pay half the cost and the township would pay the other half.

Also recommended by the committee was township aid funding of $24,000 for pipe replacement in Bethel Township and $14,600 for pipe replacement south of Sciota in Township District #1. Hire Township Road Commissioner Tiger Hamilton asked why his application has not been funded.

Hamilton wants to spend $30,000 to shore up a retaining wall. Walker said he does not believe the work is within appropriate engineering standards.

The county engineer suggested Hamilton use rip rap to stabilize the sloped area rather than bend a pipe in an open area of roadway. Committee chairman Trevor Toland suggested that Walker and Hamilton meet on the site and try to work out a mutual solution.

In other business, Walker reported that an emergency services meeting was held last week regarding road work for the Cardinal Point wind farm project. A project map was distributed to members of the road and bridge committee.

Walker said the new state capital development plan calls for $395 million in additional motor fuel tax dollars each year. He said this would add $26,000 to the county's annual $371,000 allocation.

The county engineer said a $500 million state bonding approval would add another $318,000 in MFT for the county.





