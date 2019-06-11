Harold Dean McMillan, 90, of Astoria, passed away at 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence.

ASTORIA-Harold Dean McMillan, 90, of Astoria, passed away at 5:25 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born on Aug. 21, 1928 in Canton to Chester F. and Edna (Ball) McMillan. He married Mary Louise Danner in 1965; she preceded him in death in 1985.

Harold was also preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Linda Danner; one brother, Chester F. McMillan Jr.; one sister-in-law, Maxine McMillan; and four brothers-in-law, George Anderson, Harold Summers, Cecil George and Richard Henderson.

Surviving are three children, Harold “Skeeter” McMillan Jr, Barbara (the late Leon) Skien and Tana (Joe) France; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Howard McMillan; and six sisters, Mildred Anderson, Francille (Jack) Boots, Betty Summers, Roxy George, Linda McMillan and Susan Henderson.

Harold was a veteran for the Navy with 20 years of service. He was a member of the Astoria American Legion. Harold loved hunting, especially coon hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.

Graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Bethel Cemetery in rural Canton. Chaplain Katie Gallagher will officiate. Memorials can be made to the Beacon of Hope Hospice or Astoria American Legion. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com