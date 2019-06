Canton City Wide Yard Sales will take place Thursday, June 20, Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22.

Our advertising department is offering a heavily DISCOUNTED rate to run your City Wide Yard Sale ad in the Canton Daily Ledger!

You won’t want to pass this fabulous opportunity up!

Deadline to place an ad for the City Wide Yard Sales is Monday, June 17.

To ensure your ad is ready for publication, or for more information contact either one of our ad reps., Stacey Smith or Pam Walter, 647-5100.