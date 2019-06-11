August 27, 1949 – June 4, 2019

Mary Jane (Smithenry) Klotz, passed away peacefully from pancreatic cancer at age 69 on June 4, 2019 with family by her side. Jane was a 51-year resident of Indianapolis. She was born on August 27, 1949 in Newton, Illinois, to the late Glen and Alberta (Klingler) Smithenry. Preceded in death by her brothers Dan and Jim Smithenry.

Jane was the loving wife of John Klotz. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Fiega (Andrew); and grandson, Roland Fiega of Westfield, IN; brothers Dean Smithenry (Eileen), Bill Smithenry, John Smithenry (Judy) and Tom Smithenry of Newton, IL; sisters Glenda Spiker (Donnie) of Flora, IL; Rita Buerster (Mark) of Wendelin, IL, and sister-in-laws Cherille Arsenault (Jim) of Salt Lake City, UT; and Barbara Johnson of Fort Wayne, IN; and 18 special nieces and nephews.

Being the oldest girl in the family, Jane was her mother’s assistant from a very early age. She helped prop up many baby bottles and watch over her next four brothers. Finally, when she was eight-years-old a much-awaited sister was born, followed by another sister a year later.

Upon graduation from high school, Jane moved to Terre Haute to work for Columbia Records as a keypunch operator, and a year later moved to Indianapolis and worked for P.R. Mallory doing the same work. Soon after, Jane changed jobs and worked as an administrator in the Engineering department at Western Electric where she met her husband of 45 wonderful, short years, John. Jane was John’s pillar during his two-year Army service at Natick Labs near Boston. After his return, they married in 1973. In 1981 Jane received her B.S. in Marketing from Indianapolis University–Purdue University (IUPUI). She was instrumental in starting the Western Electric employee night time IUPUI classes on site. She became a stay-at-home mother to daughter, Danielle in 1982. Jane spent her time visiting family in Illinois, playing cards, antiquing, gardening, bird watching, going to the symphony and theatre, needle pointing, painting, volunteering at DAR and church and traveling extensively throughout the USA and Canada. They also enjoyed a wonderful journey several years ago to seven countries in Europe to meet many of Jane's ancestral relatives.

Jane was an avid genealogist and even authored and published a 258-page book, Raef, Burgund, and Bigard – Bicart Ancestry, about her own family lineage listing more than 4,000 descendants. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) – Caroline Scott Harrison Chapter (The DAR is the largest women's organization in the world that stresses patriotism, military veterans, history and genealogy.) where she was Regent from 2003-2005 and won several national & state awards. Her more prestigious award was recruiting the most DAR members in the nation for several years.

As a member at Church of the Nativity Episcopal, Jane has served on the Nativity vestry, people's warden, altar guild team coordinator, coffee hour host, Sunday school teacher and usher. She was also known as a behind-the-scenes, multi-talented, multi-tasker and was always the first to volunteer for the less glamorous, yet necessary, jobs.

A Service of Resurrection and Celebration of Life will be held at Church of the Nativity Episcopal, 7300 Lantern Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46256, on Friday, June 14th at 10:30 am. The family will be receiving visitors preceding the service at 9:30 am. A lunch reception will follow the service in the parish hall and all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made “In Memory of Mary Jane Klotz” to any of the following organizations: Church of the Nativity Episcopal (address above); Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Caroline Scott Harrison Chapter, 4635 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis, IN 46208; The Julian Center (empowers survivors of domestic violence), 2011 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.

The Family would like to thank Community Health Network, especially Kristin Tielker, MD; Susan Smith, NP and their caring staff, as well as hospice nurse Lana Hensley and her supporting team all for them all providing exceptional medical care for Jane. The Family would also like to thank the Nativity Church Family for its loving support and especially Rev. Susan Smith, Ph.D. for her spiritual support and Becky Ridder for her guidance during this journey.