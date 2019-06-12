This year’s Cork & Pork Festival in Sainte Marie on Saturday, July 13th promises to once again feature top notch entertainment; great wineries and lots of delicious pork. And the best part is that the profits go back to local organizations and groups!

The entertainment for the day is as follows: Jake Martin, a solo performer, and member of the band The Smoke Rings, will be providing entertainment for the first musical slot at the Cork & Pork Festival in Sainte Marie on Saturday, July 13th from 1-3 p.m. Jake is a well-seasoned musician and has played in a band since his teenage years. Jake will feature classic rock acoustic favorites by popular artists like The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin and more. He will impress the crowd with his musical talent on acoustic guitar, harmonica, and keyboard. Get your friends together and come out and listen to the raw vocals of Jake Martin, who will take you down memory lane with some awesome tunes.

The Smoke Rings will be playing from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Smoke Rings are an energetic rock band that primarily plays in the greater tri-state region. They bring new life to the large diversity of classic rock that dominates their playlist. You will hear some of the great cover sounds of super groups like The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Credence Clearwater Revival, The Eagles, The Who, Kiss, Guns and Roses, Tom Petty, John Mellencamp, Bob Seger and much more.

Musicianship, experience and showmanship are key attributes associated with The Smoke Rings. Always full of surprises, the band constantly works out new classic rock and pop material, in an effort to keep each show fresh, while still playing their fan’s favorite requests and classic rock standards.

The last band of the evening will be Superbad. Beginning in the summer of 2011, Superbad began gigging in Central Illinois and quickly began to establish a musical presence as a high-powered dance band that features a tight horn section and a driving, infectious rhythm section that keeps the dance floor moving.

If you have not experienced a Superbad show, come out and find out what you have been missing. Superbad will be the last act of the day, playing at Cork & Pork from 7:30-11:30 pm.

Superbad band members include: Bobby "Reverent Robert" Reynolds, Guitar, Vocals; Dave Stephens, Drums; Dusty Maninfior, Saxophone, Keyboards, Vocals; Justin Beyers, Bass, Vocals; Mark King, Trombone, Flute, Saxophone, Keyboards, Vocals and Scott Harris - Trumpet, Beer Fetcher.

The Cork & Pork Festival invites you to bring you lawn chairs; come out and spend the afternoon and evening and listen to the great music provided; taste some great wines and come hungry and eat some great pork. See you on Saturday, July 13, 2019!