MOUNT VERNON, IOWA-Students from around the country have been admitted to Cornell College for the fall 2019 semester, including Maddy Coulter, Table Grove, with a Dean's Scholarship.

Cornell College's picturesque campus is located in Mount Vernon, Iowa.

One of the "Colleges That Change Lives," Cornell College is a national liberal arts college with a distinctive One Course At A Time curriculum. Students take one class for 18 days, which provides students the chance to dive into their studies and focus more intensely on the classes of their choice.

Cornellians learn with the unique freedom to shed the confines of the traditional classroom-studying off-campus, pursuing research, or accepting an internship-all without missing out on other classes.

With a student body from 47 states and 19 foreign countries, and renowned visiting speakers, faculty, and entertainers, Cornell offers the world from its hilltop campus.

