The 2019 Henry County Fair Queen Pageant will be Tuesday, June 25 at the fairgrounds in Cambridge. The pageant runs congruent with the Miss Henry County Fair Junior Miss pageant. Both will start immediately following the Little Miss contest, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

Queen contestants include:

Sierra Brown

Sierra Brown, 19, of Cambridge, is the daughter of Steve and Danyelle Brown. She is sponsored by Daniels Family Dentistry.

Kiersten Cathelyn

Kiersten Cathelyn, 18, of Geneseo, is sponsored by Mike Cathelyn and Kim Cathelyn. She is sponsored by Snap Fitness.

Payton Conner

Payton Conner, 17, of Kewanee, is the daughter of Greg Conner and Wendy Nanninga. She is sponsored by Cernovich’s Auto and Truck Wrecking.

Laney Fuqua

Laney Fuqua, 19, of Cambridge, is the daughter of Jon and Denise Fuqua. She is sponsored by D&J Transport.

Destiny Kidd

Destiny Kidd, 19, of Alpha, is the daughter of Krys and Nikki Kidd. She is sponsored by Waters Edge Baits.

Avery Noble

Avery Noble, 16, of Andover, is the daughter of Lance and Christine Noble. She is sponsored by Christine Noble Photography.

Megan Reed

Megan Reed, 21, of Cambridge, is the daughter of Blake and Angie Reed. She is sponsored by Hand Taylored Massage.

Chloe Shaw

Chloe Shaw, 16, of Kewanee, is the daughter of Wesley Shaw and Katie Shook. She is sponsored by Crystal Snider.

Mitrese Smith

Mitrese Smith, 19, of Kewanee, is the daughter of Mike and Janelle Smith, Teresa Morgan and Todd Stewart. She is sponsored by Royal Oaks Care Center.

Grace Sturtewagen

Grace Sturtewagen, 18, of Annawan, is the daughter of Audie and Rochelle Sturtewagen. She is sponsored by Schoff Farm Services Inc.

Kristen VanDeVelde

Kristen VanDeVelde, 18, of Galva, is the daughter of John and Sue VanDeVelde. She is sponsored by Stevens Vet Clinic.

Natalie Wilson

Natalie Wilson, 16, of Woodhull, is the daughter of Billy and Stacy Wilson. She is sponsored by Mane Attraction.

Bailey Winfree

Bailey Winfree, 17, of Geneseo, is the daughter of James and Randy Winfree. She is sponsored by Maple Leaf Medical.