Just past the security checkpoint at the Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center is a door and a hallway that leads to the rather small office of the facility’s spiritual advisor.

Chaplain Justin York, a fourth generation pastor, has worked at the center since July of 2015. He’s had other jobs, including being a youth pastor, which he found rewarding, but guiding men from prison to productive lives on the outside is his sweet spot.

“This is the first job that I’ve never had to convince myself to get up and go to work,” he said.

On his office walls are awards. One award reads: 2018 Employee of the year. York modestly downplays the awards, referring to them as pieces of paper.

Of course, no office wall would be complete without the obligatory posters of inspirational quotes. York has those, too. His favorite quote, he points out, comes from a line by Coach Herb Brooks in the movie “Miracle.” It’s about teamwork, which is appropriate to the conversation since York is talking about the center’s volunteers. So far, 31 men volunteer their time at the center, and another 30 individuals are still going through the process of approval and background checks.

“Me and the volunteers work together on the same team for the same results,” York said.

The results he is talking about are in the abilities of men who have been incarcerated to learn to successfully navigate their new lives once outside.

A former youth prison, the Kewanee facility opened in February of 2017, and according to the Illinois government website, currently has a population of 274 offenders. York said getting approved for a transfer to the facility isn’t easy since offenders must be accepted into the program and meet some strict requirements. Not only must they have less than four years left on their sentence, but they are required to write an essay explaining why they would make good candidates.

Once they are accepted, York said the goal is to provide them with the necessary life skills, vocational training and other skills that they can draw on once they are released. York refers to it as a tool box full of tools that helps prevent or at least decrease recidivism.

All of the offenders will leave with a GED high school equivalency or even some college courses. Some of the men even leave with jobs, York said.

But York emphasizes that the focus isn’t just solely on life skills, because many of the offenders undergo spiritual and thought process changes as well.

“It’s cool to watch them. All of the sudden you can see it in their eyes, they can do things-they are growing,” York said.

Of course, he doesn’t do it alone. He is, rather, he said, a quarterback of the program. His team, his volunteers, assist him in fulfilling the mission.

What’s the mission? “That they don’t come back. It’s great to get to know you,” York said, “but don’t come back.”

Michael Johnson took that message to heart.

Johnson, 56, was released from the facility about a year ago and he is, by every measure, a success story. Johnson now resides in Rockton, Ill., and has not one but two jobs as both a farm hand and a crane operator for a concrete company. He also has a car loan, a credit score that would make many people envious and has managed to stay clean and sober.

“I just got sick and tired of going back to prison,” he said.

Johnson, who had been in and out of prison many times, believes that the Kewanee Life Skills and Re-Entry Center changed his future. “They need about 10 of them in every state,” he said.

It was also in the Kewanee facility that Johnson was lucky enough to meet a volunteer who would give him a chance to stay sober for the long haul. Johnson admits he was an alcoholic and drug addict and that led him down the wrong path that many times resulted in prison.

But inside the Kewanee Life Skills Re-entry Center, Johnson began attending weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and it’s there, he met a man, who because of the group’s anonymity policy, wishes to just go by his first name of Craig.

Outside the normal weekly speaker meetings, Craig began to meet with Johnson on a one to one level and work the steps of the program. It was during these meetings that Johnson said a light came on. Determined, Johnson said he looked at the fourth step closely, which involved listing your resentments and what part he had played in those resentments. “Ninety-nine percent of the problem was me,” he said. “It was something I did against other people.”

While Johnson said it wasn’t just Craig, but a group of volunteers, who helped him inside, it’s still Craig who was there when he got out. Currently Johnson attends AA meetings and regularly attends church. He still has contact with Craig and said he has hopes to go back to the Kewanee facility one day as a speaker for an AA meeting..

“You want to give back because of the people who never gave up on you,” said Johnson.

Craig is a 59-year-old Kewanee man who can be counted among those volunteers who never gave up on Johnson.

Craig is one of about a half a dozen men who volunteer at the Like Skills Center to conduct speaker meetings for AA once a week. He also meets individually with offenders who are interested in pursuing the 12 steps of the program.

And it’s those steps, especially the last one that Craig attributes to his volunteer work. “I don’t get to keep the cool life” Craig said, “without giving back to another suffering person.” For him, that means carrying the message forward, which the 12th step calls for.

Craig has attended AA meetings at prisons across the state and sees himself as not much different than the offenders, just luckier. “I look at those men doing my time. I didn’t get caught,’ he said. “In my drinking days, all I needed to be was six inches over the line and I’d be in that cell.” The men in the Life Skills Re-Entry center weren’t so lucky.

On any given week, an average of 20 to 25 offenders will show up at the center’s speaker meetings looking for help with their drug and alcohol addiction. And they will get it.

Craig believes that what they are doing at the Kewanee facility is making a difference. Of the handful of men released that Craig has kept in touch with, he knows quite a few who are doing pretty well and a handful who are doing exceptionally.

Those results and the need to spread his message are what keeps Craig going back week after week. “That’s what we do. There are no pats on the back. It’s what we are supposed to do,” he said.