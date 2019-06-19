The Buckheart Township saga continues. I’ll start with a refresher on how the township is spending your tax dollars on legal fees to avoid providing road services to the taxpayers on Brad Street.

Editor,

The Buckheart Township saga continues. I’ll start with a refresher on how the township is spending your tax dollars on legal fees to avoid providing road services to the taxpayers on Brad Street.

As of the spring of 2018 they had spent $7500 in attorney fees to avoid maintaining Brad Street and to avoid answering my questions about their finances. That was a year ago and the issue has not been resolved.

In February of 2017 the road commissioner estimated $2710 in material costs, to be provided by the subdivision, before maintenance could begin. The developer wrote a check. Then the road commissioner said we had to transfer the title to Brad St. to the township before maintenance could begin. Done, May 2017. Then the road commissioner said we needed to revise the recorded deed. Done. Then the road commissioner’s attorney sent a letter to the developer’s attorney saying that they had decided they weren’t going to maintain Brad Street because they didn’t want to. I’ll be glad to share this document dated 9/1/17.

A petition for maintenance of Brad Street was filed last November, seven months ago. Last winter the road conditions were so bad that garbage pickup stopped, package deliveries stopped, the school bus required a wrecker to get out of the subdivision (more tax dollars), and the LP gas truck went in the ditch. Fortunately, the school bus and LP truck didn’t turn into tragedies. The Township still wouldn’t help.

The petition we filed requires the Township to either maintain the street or hold public meetings to discuss the matter. They have not done either one. When I asked the road commissioner when they were going to hold the required public meeting, the answer was “I’ll talk to my lawyer”. There go your tax dollars again.

If Buckheart Township tells you Brad Street is a private street, ask them for the evidence of that. The county definition of a street is “a public way for vehicular travel”. Brad Street was approved by the township and the county in the platting process. If that isn’t enough, we have the deed that says the street belongs to the public. But the public (Buckheart Township) won’t maintain it.

Buckheart Township is a poster child for the reasons to eliminate or consolidate our township layer of government.

Lisa Thompson

Canton, IL